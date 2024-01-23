Maverick Protocol (MAV) Price Tops $0.53 on Top Exchanges

Maverick Protocol (MAV) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Maverick Protocol token can now be bought for $0.53 or 0.00001355 BTC on popular exchanges. Maverick Protocol has a total market cap of $7.98 million and $63.73 million worth of Maverick Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Maverick Protocol has traded down 20.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Maverick Protocol

Maverick Protocol launched on March 14th, 2022. Maverick Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,000,000 tokens. Maverick Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mavprotocol. The official website for Maverick Protocol is www.mav.xyz. Maverick Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/maverick-protocol.

Maverick Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maverick Protocol (MAV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Maverick Protocol has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 250,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Maverick Protocol is 0.58690384 USD and is up 17.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $74,824,847.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mav.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maverick Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maverick Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

