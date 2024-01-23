Fortis Capital Management LLC Increases Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Fortis Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Fortis Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,776,996,000 after buying an additional 53,321,234 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,462,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,805,830,000 after buying an additional 1,463,979 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,890,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,865,344,000 after purchasing an additional 999,326 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,241,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,347,635,000 after purchasing an additional 928,057 shares during the period.

IVV stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $485.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,336,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,217,027. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $382.37 and a 52-week high of $487.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $468.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $451.15.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

