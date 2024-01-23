Wrapped Everscale Trading Up 7.4% This Week (WEVER)

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. In the last week, Wrapped Everscale has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. Wrapped Everscale has a total market cap of $70.00 million and approximately $59,786.71 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Everscale token can currently be purchased for $0.0712 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Wrapped Everscale

Wrapped Everscale’s launch date was May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,102,455,499 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,792,785,658 tokens. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. The official message board for Wrapped Everscale is blog.everscale.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Everscale’s official website is everscale.network.

Wrapped Everscale Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,102,407,997 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.0702655 USD and is down -8.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $65,917.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Everscale should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Everscale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

