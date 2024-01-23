Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Trading Down 5%

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) dropped 5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.35 and last traded at $12.38. Approximately 1,251,211 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 1,203,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.03.

LQDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on Liquidia from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Liquidia from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Liquidia from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.82. The company has a market cap of $802.81 million, a PE ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 0.01.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Liquidia had a negative return on equity of 82.05% and a negative net margin of 314.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Liquidia Co. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Roger Jeffs bought 139,665 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.16 per share, with a total value of $1,000,001.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,588,163.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Liquidia news, Director Caligan Partners Lp acquired 1,117,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.16 per share, with a total value of $7,999,996.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,280,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,771,566.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Roger Jeffs acquired 139,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.16 per share, with a total value of $1,000,001.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,588,163.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 31.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LQDA. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Liquidia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $592,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Liquidia by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 846,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,077,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Liquidia by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 26,908 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Liquidia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Liquidia by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,659,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,912,000 after buying an additional 47,161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

