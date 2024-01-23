FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Trading 6.3% Higher

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.31 and last traded at $1.28. 9,651,197 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 10,921,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.47. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 3.63.
FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The energy company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 87.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 474.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell and electrolysis platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. The company provides various configurations and applications of its platform, including on-site power, utility grid support, and microgrid, as well as distributed hydrogen; solid oxide-based electrolysis; solutions for long duration hydrogen-based energy storage and electrolysis technology; and carbon capture, separation, and utilization systems.
