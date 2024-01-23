FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Trading 6.3% Higher

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.31 and last traded at $1.28. 9,651,197 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 10,921,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

FuelCell Energy Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.47. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 3.63.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The energy company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 87.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 474.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCEL. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 146.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,766,631 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,352 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the second quarter valued at $252,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in FuelCell Energy by 8.7% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,110,322 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 168,224 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 24.8% during the second quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 87,338 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 17,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 30.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 756,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 176,351 shares during the last quarter. 47.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell and electrolysis platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. The company provides various configurations and applications of its platform, including on-site power, utility grid support, and microgrid, as well as distributed hydrogen; solid oxide-based electrolysis; solutions for long duration hydrogen-based energy storage and electrolysis technology; and carbon capture, separation, and utilization systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.