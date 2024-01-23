CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Stock Price Down 4.5%

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.60 and last traded at $3.63. 318,188 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 892,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

CureVac Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.68.

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CureVac will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CureVac

CureVac Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of CureVac by 588.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,813,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260,031 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CureVac by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,972,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,751,000 after purchasing an additional 761,024 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of CureVac by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 1,462,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,239,000 after purchasing an additional 212,500 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CureVac during the 1st quarter worth $7,391,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CureVac by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 866,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 330,212 shares during the last quarter. 15.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.

