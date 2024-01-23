CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Stock Price Down 4.5%

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.60 and last traded at $3.63. 318,188 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 892,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.
CureVac Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.68.
CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CureVac will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CureVac
CureVac Company Profile
CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CureVac
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- 7 best fintech ETFs to buy now
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Insiders buy Alibaba stock after $278 billion stimulus. What now?
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- 3 reasons to buy Meta stock ahead of earnings
Receive News & Ratings for CureVac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CureVac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.