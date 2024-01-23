Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Hits New 52-Week High at $110.42

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $110.42 and last traded at $110.42, with a volume of 203220 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $109.98.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 20.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 92,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,413,000 after buying an additional 15,897 shares in the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 334.1% in the second quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after buying an additional 19,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

