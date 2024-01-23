SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 62,628 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 116% from the previous session’s volume of 28,966 shares.The stock last traded at $7.94 and had previously closed at $7.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on SecureWorks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

SecureWorks Stock Up 3.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.45. The company has a market cap of $693.22 million, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.11.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $89.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.98 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 30.04% and a negative return on equity of 13.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon bought 6,694 shares of SecureWorks stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.34 per share, for a total transaction of $42,439.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 578,294 shares in the company, valued at $3,666,383.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SecureWorks

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of SecureWorks by 4.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of SecureWorks by 41.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of SecureWorks by 11.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of SecureWorks by 8.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

About SecureWorks

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and adversarial services.

Featured Stories

