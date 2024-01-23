Terra (LUNA) Price Hits $0.57 on Major Exchanges

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Terra coin can now be bought for $0.57 or 0.00001450 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Terra has traded 22.8% lower against the US dollar. Terra has a market capitalization of $364.33 million and $47.54 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001432 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000914 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Terra Profile

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 639,574,052 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official website is terra.money. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

