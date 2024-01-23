Cosmos Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $148.69 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Cosmos has a total market cap of $3.48 billion and approximately $148.69 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for $9.06 or 0.00023051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00073859 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00026102 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006577 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00006286 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 383,915,144 coins. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.