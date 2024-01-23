Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Tops $6.82 on Exchanges

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for $6.82 or 0.00017369 BTC on exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $927.14 million and approximately $68.54 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded down 18.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005369 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00023565 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,276.57 or 0.99982801 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00011640 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.11 or 0.00206486 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003797 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,884,092 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 135,853,762.25617853 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.31387932 USD and is down -4.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 405 active market(s) with $48,231,178.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

