CashBackPro Price Tops $9.26 (CBP)

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 23rd. CashBackPro has a total market cap of $944.23 million and $3.08 million worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CashBackPro has traded 103.3% higher against the dollar. One CashBackPro token can currently be bought for approximately $9.26 or 0.00023565 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005369 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00017369 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,276.57 or 0.99982801 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00011640 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.11 or 0.00206486 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003797 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000056 BTC.

CashBackPro Token Profile

CashBackPro (CRYPTO:CBP) is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 102,000,000 tokens. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CashBackPro is cbp.finance.

Buying and Selling CashBackPro

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Tron20 platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 102,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 9.31318648 USD and is up 2.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $3,534,841.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

