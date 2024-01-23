Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Sells 299 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,832 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Marathon Petroleum comprises 1.7% of Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Gleason Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of MPC stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $153.88. 1,539,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,950,779. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.32 and a fifty-two week high of $162.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $41.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 7.52%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.32%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.15.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $210,819.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at $804,518.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $914,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,258.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $210,819.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,518.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Articles

