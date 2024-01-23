Syntal Capital Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,511 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,911,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,404,000 after purchasing an additional 64,383 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $13,298,000. Fiducient Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 547,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 414.7% in the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 28,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 23,056 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 828.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,411,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043,989 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BND stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,196,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,968,932. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $74.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.23.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.2105 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

