Cardano Price Down 13.7% Over Last Week (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $16.52 billion and $539.76 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cardano has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00001188 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,190.70 or 0.05576660 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00073859 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00026102 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00023051 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00014515 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006577 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001761 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,557,079,074 coins and its circulating supply is 35,407,863,352 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.