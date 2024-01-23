Monero (XMR) Market Cap Tops $2.73 Billion

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.73 billion and $82.34 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for about $148.50 or 0.00378028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Monero has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,283.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.66 or 0.00164591 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.70 or 0.00572006 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00010198 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00057313 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.34 or 0.00181597 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,388,276 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.