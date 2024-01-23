Syntal Capital Partners LLC Purchases 3,401 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 170.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,401 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Walmart makes up about 0.7% of Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Walmart by 93,272.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 821,003,685 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $129,045,359,000 after acquiring an additional 820,124,410 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,364,767 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,775,334,000 after acquiring an additional 430,215 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,499,791 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,995,749,000 after acquiring an additional 394,797 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 112,181.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after acquiring an additional 22,834,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Walmart by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.44.

Walmart Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,548,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,907,191. The firm has a market cap of $437.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.09 and a twelve month high of $169.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $157.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.30.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $713,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,195,631.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $713,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 264,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,195,631.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total transaction of $138,201,592.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 233,094,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,393,021,646.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,438,607 shares of company stock worth $1,008,984,703. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

