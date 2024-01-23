Steem Price Down 12.5% Over Last 7 Days (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Steem has a total market cap of $94.89 million and $10.64 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000532 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Steem has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,283.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.66 or 0.00164591 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $224.70 or 0.00572006 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00010198 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00057313 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $148.50 or 0.00378028 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.34 or 0.00181597 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 453,930,210 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

