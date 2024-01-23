Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) CFO David Bernstein Sells 34,020 Shares

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) CFO David Bernstein sold 34,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $580,041.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,390.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Carnival Co. & Trading Down 2.2 %
CCL traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.28. 32,483,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,824,145. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of -135.66 and a beta of 2.57. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $8.37 and a one year high of $19.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.68.
Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.85) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.56.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Carnival Co. &
About Carnival Co. &
Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Carnival Co. &
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- 7 best fintech ETFs to buy now
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Insiders buy Alibaba stock after $278 billion stimulus. What now?
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- 3 reasons to buy Meta stock ahead of earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.