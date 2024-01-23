Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) CFO David Bernstein Sells 34,020 Shares

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) CFO David Bernstein sold 34,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $580,041.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,390.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Carnival Co. & Trading Down 2.2 %

CCL traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.28. 32,483,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,824,145. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of -135.66 and a beta of 2.57. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $8.37 and a one year high of $19.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.68.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.85) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 168.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 59.6% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

CCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.56.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Carnival Co. &

About Carnival Co. &

(Get Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.