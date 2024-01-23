Insider Selling: Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Director Sells 1,859 Shares of Stock

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) Director Arthur A. Levin sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $18,831.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,981.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Avidity Biosciences Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of Avidity Biosciences stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.10. 415,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,062,089. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.90. The company has a market cap of $748.41 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.54. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $25.74.
Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 36.55% and a negative net margin of 1,995.34%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avidity Biosciences
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 600.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in Avidity Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 100.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 74.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Avidity Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000.
About Avidity Biosciences
Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease is under phase 1/2 clinical trial.
