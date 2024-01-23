Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 468,229 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,644,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468,229 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Corient Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $429,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 43,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 31,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

SCHF traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,807,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,091,212. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.18. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $32.29 and a 12 month high of $37.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.