STF Management LP Acquires 5,024 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

STF Management LP increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 155.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,254 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares during the quarter. STF Management LP’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,098,017 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,923,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,022 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,415,954 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,365,793,000 after purchasing an additional 473,809 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,298,321 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $868,114,000 after purchasing an additional 149,358 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,343,662 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $738,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 97,310.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,012,223 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $718,878,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000,918 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 0.3 %

CTSH stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.03. 810,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,716,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $56.45 and a one year high of $78.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.87.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 28.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTSH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

