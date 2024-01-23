Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 117,202 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Corient Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,445,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,202 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.47% of PACCAR worth $207,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in PACCAR by 86.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 61.9% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the third quarter worth about $30,000. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $250,593.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $269,446.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $2,003,507.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,069,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $250,593.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $269,446.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,221 shares of company stock worth $2,426,915 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on PCAR shares. Citigroup upped their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America upgraded PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.65.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PACCAR

PACCAR Price Performance

NASDAQ:PCAR traded up $3.07 on Tuesday, reaching $100.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,966,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,533,939. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $52.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.92. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $67.48 and a 1-year high of $100.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.47.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.45. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $3.20 dividend. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

PACCAR Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.