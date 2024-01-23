Corient Private Wealth LLC Purchases 13,719 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 671,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,719 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $180,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $320.79. 596,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978,526. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $305.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.55. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $224.00 and a 52 week high of $322.55.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.