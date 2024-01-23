Corient Private Wealth LLC Decreases Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Corient Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,580,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339,378 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 0.11% of RTX worth $113,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new position in RTX in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the third quarter worth about $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in RTX by 136.5% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX stock traded up $4.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.72. The company had a trading volume of 14,047,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,187,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The company has a market capitalization of $129.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.42.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

RTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Redburn Atlantic lowered RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. DZ Bank cut RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.39.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

