HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RWO. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 20.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,052,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,860,000 after acquiring an additional 686,555 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 598,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,492,000 after purchasing an additional 270,665 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,428,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,720,000 after purchasing an additional 99,071 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,766,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,414,000 after purchasing an additional 97,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 219,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,964,000 after purchasing an additional 87,211 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of RWO stock traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $42.23. 51,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,502. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.91. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $35.60 and a twelve month high of $46.38.

About SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

