HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 87,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF comprises 0.8% of HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $4,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 252,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $312,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 15,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDA traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $54.18. 254,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,822. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $44.85 and a 1-year high of $56.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.61 and its 200 day moving average is $50.72.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.