Syntal Capital Partners LLC Has $1.93 Million Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 31.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,261 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 6,891 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources accounts for 1.5% of Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $28,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $110.45. 1,189,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,859,199. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.52 and a twelve month high of $137.95. The company has a market cap of $64.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.02.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.04%.

EOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $156.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.64.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

