Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Position Reduced by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,715 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129,999.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 408,883,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,563,875,000 after buying an additional 408,569,323 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,193,000 after buying an additional 48,866,721 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,312,000 after buying an additional 3,455,430 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,290,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 115.5% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,352,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,069,000 after purchasing an additional 725,105 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.26. 796,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,648. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.36. The stock has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $48.17.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

