Camden National Bank Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $669,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 225,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,530,000 after purchasing an additional 19,411 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSV remained flat at $76.90 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,126,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,229,228. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.72. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.61 and a 52 week high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

