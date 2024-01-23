HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Has $17.03 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 28,976 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 3.3% of HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $17,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,706,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,444,438 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 99,609.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 27,821,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,324,792,000 after buying an additional 27,793,930 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 5,203,764 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 36.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,674,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $724,878,000 after buying an additional 2,313,548 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5,377.7% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,902,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,972,000 after buying an additional 1,868,143 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQ traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,692,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,630,709. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $94.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.49. The firm has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

