HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 143,723 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 967,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,723 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 13.4% of HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $70,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146,562.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835,799,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,437,043,000 after purchasing an additional 835,230,030 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,082,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214,061 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,089,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,144 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7,115.6% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,089,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,122,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,880,000 after acquiring an additional 707,740 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.97. 986,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,564,468. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.19. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $58.26 and a 12 month high of $86.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.