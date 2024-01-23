Camden National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VYMI. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 44,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 17,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,701. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $58.57 and a 52-week high of $66.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.8644 dividend. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

