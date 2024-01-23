Camden National Bank Has $5.15 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Camden National Bank raised its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,581 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Target were worth $5,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Target by 95,980.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after acquiring an additional 18,518,448 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $725,870,000. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 87.1% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,058,551 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $667,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,191 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 35.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,183,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter worth approximately $239,625,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Target from $133.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Target from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Target from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Target from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.62.

Target Price Performance

TGT stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,996,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,320,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $181.70. The company has a market capitalization of $65.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.35.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

