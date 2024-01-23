Camden National Bank Purchases 813 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $5,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 100,433.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838,811 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 21.3% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,188,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $734,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,725 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter valued at $125,668,000. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 8,722.3% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,127,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Duke Energy by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,031,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DUK traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $95.32. 1,392,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,737,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $103.83. The stock has a market cap of $73.46 billion, a PE ratio of 60.73, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.00 and a 200 day moving average of $92.06.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 261.15%.

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

