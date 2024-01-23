Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 25.650-26.350 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 26.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $68.5 billion-$70.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $68.7 billion.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE LMT traded down $8.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $450.14. 747,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884,280. Lockheed Martin has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $508.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $451.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $444.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by $0.61. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will post 27.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $513.00 in a report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $499.69.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 367.6% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 107,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,391,000 after purchasing an additional 18,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

