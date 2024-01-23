Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 44,138 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,138 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 0.9% of Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $192,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 21.9% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 12.0% during the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 9,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,926,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 63.2% during the third quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.3% during the third quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 7.1% during the third quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $4.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $626.29. 1,709,247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,969,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $598.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $560.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.31. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $309.20 and a 1 year high of $647.73.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $710.00 price target (up from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $630.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $587.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.60, for a total value of $761,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,542,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,264,721,928. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.60, for a total transaction of $761,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,542,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,264,721,928. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,120 shares of company stock valued at $39,862,068. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

