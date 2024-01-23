Camden National Bank Buys 203 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Camden National Bank increased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,429 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,146,861 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,339,879,000 after purchasing an additional 175,765 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,493,771 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,774,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,241 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Medtronic by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,392,467 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,597,954,000 after buying an additional 508,205 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 127,655.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,544,000 after buying an additional 14,149,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $1,062,316,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MDT stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.28. 3,637,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,822,653. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $92.02. The company has a market cap of $114.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.48.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Medtronic from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.92.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

