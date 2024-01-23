Camden National Bank Has $7.75 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Camden National Bank lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,646 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.6% of Camden National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $351.31.

Home Depot Price Performance

Home Depot stock traded down $5.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $350.87. 2,787,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,056,588. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $362.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $349.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $335.75 and its 200-day moving average is $320.15.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.66%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

