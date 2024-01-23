Camden National Bank Sells 5,397 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD)

Camden National Bank cut its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,397 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 2.4% of Camden National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Camden National Bank owned 0.53% of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $11,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 72,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,140,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 406.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 295,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,234,000 after buying an additional 55,923 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SLQD stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.16. The stock had a trading volume of 91,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,192. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.34. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.58 and a 52-week high of $49.37.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1367 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%.

The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

