Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 39,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Precigen by 1,291.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,434,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after buying an additional 2,259,629 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Precigen by 198.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,190,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,587 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Precigen by 17.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,581,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,360 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Precigen by 1,067.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,310,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Precigen by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,637,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after buying an additional 745,952 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.48% of the company’s stock.

Precigen stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,198,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,186. Precigen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $2.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.31.

Precigen ( NASDAQ:PGEN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 million. Precigen had a negative net margin of 1,257.75% and a negative return on equity of 54.48%. As a group, research analysts predict that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Precigen in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

In other Precigen news, Director Randal J. Kirk bought 96,686 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.41 per share, for a total transaction of $136,327.26. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,096,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,327.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 41.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Exemplar. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; and reproductive technologies.

