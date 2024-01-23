Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) PT Lowered to $48.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ZION. TheStreet raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.37.

NASDAQ:ZION traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,344,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,485,712. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $55.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZION. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth about $804,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

