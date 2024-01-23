TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO) Price Target Cut to $26.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TXO Partners Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of TXO traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.87. The company had a trading volume of 29,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,684. TXO Partners has a 1-year low of $17.23 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $69.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.38 million. TXO Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 20.38%. Equities research analysts predict that TXO Partners will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TXO Partners Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This is a boost from TXO Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

In related news, Director William H. Adams III acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 73,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,598.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Global Endowment Management, L sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total transaction of $25,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,139,098 shares in the company, valued at $19,478,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Adams III bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $264,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 73,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,598.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TXO Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in TXO Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TXO Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TXO Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in TXO Partners by 125.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 8,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

About TXO Partners

TXO Partners L.P. focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

Featured Stories

