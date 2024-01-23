Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CWH. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Camping World in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Camping World in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Camping World from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Camping World in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Camping World from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.64.

Camping World Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CWH traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.99. 414,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 925,459. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.73. Camping World has a one year low of $16.18 and a one year high of $32.88. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.14 and a beta of 2.62.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.24. Camping World had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. On average, analysts predict that Camping World will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Camping World

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Camping World by 2,772.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,306,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,888 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Camping World by 114.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 519,850 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Camping World by 522.5% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 493,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,310,000 after acquiring an additional 414,639 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Camping World by 12,962.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 369,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,318,000 after acquiring an additional 366,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Camping World in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,768,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.64% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

