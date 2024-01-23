Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $86.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 66.39% from the stock’s current price.

VTLE has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $67.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Vital Energy in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vital Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.44.

VTLE stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $42.07. 295,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,262. Vital Energy has a twelve month low of $39.74 and a twelve month high of $62.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 3.15.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.04). Vital Energy had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 36.25%. The business had revenue of $435.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.47 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vital Energy will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lori A. Lancaster acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.03 per share, with a total value of $45,030.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,747 shares in the company, valued at $78,667.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTLE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vital Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vital Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vital Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Vital Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of Vital Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

