Camden National Bank Increases Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Camden National Bank raised its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,284 shares during the period. Public Storage accounts for about 1.8% of Camden National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $8,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Public Storage during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Public Storage in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Public Storage

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total value of $74,775.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at $3,674,135.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total transaction of $74,775.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at $3,674,135.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $98,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,259,985.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,665 shares of company stock valued at $15,268,673. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.86.

Public Storage Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:PSA traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $293.00. The stock had a trading volume of 373,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,901. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $233.18 and a 12-month high of $316.48. The stock has a market cap of $51.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $282.57 and a 200 day moving average of $275.25.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 45.46% and a return on equity of 34.76%. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.99%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

