Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,263 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,621 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RF. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Regions Financial by 97,697.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,638,604,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,199,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,928,853 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Regions Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,312,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $943,529,000 after purchasing an additional 189,323 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,357,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,834,000 after acquiring an additional 473,265 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,189,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,291 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 4.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,551,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $348,408,000 after acquiring an additional 877,373 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

RF stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.98. 3,627,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,075,994. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $24.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 22.66%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

RF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Regions Financial from $22.50 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.78.

View Our Latest Research Report on Regions Financial

Regions Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.