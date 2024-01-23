TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target Increased to $1,050.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential downside of 2.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $975.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. William Blair assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,020.80.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

TDG stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,073.50. The company had a trading volume of 99,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,357. The company has a market capitalization of $59.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $993.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $914.66. TransDigm Group has a 1-year low of $677.56 and a 1-year high of $1,077.54.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.10 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 19.70%. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 30.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,022.29, for a total transaction of $3,066,870.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,680,244. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $987.07, for a total value of $6,214,592.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,269,384.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,022.29, for a total value of $3,066,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,680,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 154,560 shares of company stock worth $153,407,756. Corporate insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransDigm Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in TransDigm Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Articles

