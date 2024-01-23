SP Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

SP Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. SP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $5,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Neumann Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 57,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 224,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,805,000 after buying an additional 83,017 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 406,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,574,000 after buying an additional 5,479 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,236,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,658,000 after buying an additional 245,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 1,264,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,830,000 after buying an additional 195,660 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.42. 2,287,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,437,309. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.14 and a 1 year high of $51.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.46.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.1283 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

