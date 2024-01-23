SP Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

SP Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the quarter. SP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VWO. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 68,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 16,239 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,316,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $327,667,000 after purchasing an additional 472,903 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 8,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 134,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,278,000 after buying an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 173,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,821,000 after buying an additional 8,691 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.53. The stock had a trading volume of 8,846,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,752,832. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.23. The company has a market capitalization of $70.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $43.22.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

